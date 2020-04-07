Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Kidwiler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



March 3,1964 - March 30, 2020

Charles (Wade) Kidwiler, Jr. died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Emanuel Hospital in Turlock, California after succumbing to a heart attack.

Wade was born March 3, 1964 in Fort Dix, New Jersey Hospital. He was the son of Charles W. Kidwiler, Sr. and Joyce Buhrman Kidwiler of Merced, California.

Wade graduated from Atwater High School in 1982 and attended Merced College. At the age of 20 he purchased a printing shop and was the owner of Kidwiler Printing in Merced. Wade was a very talented artist and used that talent in his operation of Kidwiler Printing faithfully serving his patrons for 35 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Alicia Tablit and husband Greg of Modesto, California and a son Charles Kidwiler III of Atwater. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Bennett, Kaylan, Weston and Theodor Tablit. He was also survived by a brother, Stephen Kidwiler and his wife, Christine of Prescott, Arizona along with his three nephews, Tucker, Nathan, and Joshua Kidwiler. Wade also had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in Jefferson County, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Wade enjoyed riding motorcycles, jet skis, playing his drums, surfing and going to the beach with his children and many friends. Walking on the beach and playing with his children and grandchildren was like heaven on earth to him.

In observance of the President's Guidelines to prevent spreading and infection of the coronavirus, there will be no celebration of life services at this time.

