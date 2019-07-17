Charles D. Lindsay
Jul 10, 1940 - Jul 10, 2019
Charles David Lindsay passed away July 10, 2019. He was born in Ysleta, Texas on July 10, 1940 to Crolie Lindsay and Lula Grimes. He was the oldest of seven children. On December 12, 1959 he married the love of his life, Linda Clayton. He is preceded by his son Charles Lindsay II who passed away in 2009 and also his wife Linda who passed in 2015.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Debbra and her husband Waymon Pendergrass, daughter Michele Lindsay, daughter Crystal and her husband Pete Torres. He is also leaving behind 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at the Chowchilla Cemetery on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. Services will be followed by a celebration of life at Faith Hall located at 701 Robertson Blvd. Chowchilla, California
Charles David Lindsay was a carpenter by trade and lived the 'High Life.'
Arrangements under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 17, 2019