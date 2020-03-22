Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Eugene Mancebo

February 3, 1944 – March 16, 2020

Charles "Chuck" Mancebo went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 16, 2020, at the age of 76, after his battle with terminal brain cancer.

Chuck was born on February 3, 1944 in Atwater California, and was the oldest child of three. He grew up on his family farm, and during his youth was involved in an amateur ham radio club, played baseball, football and played the trumpet with the school band. He graduated from Atwater High school with its second graduating class, in 1962.

He attended Fresno City College for several years, but then enlisted in the U.S.

After returning home from the war, he moved to San Rafael, CA. While there, he attended a bible study group and met the love of his life, Mary K. Herb. After only three months of knowing each other, they were married on March 6, 1971. During their time in the Bay Area, they were both an integral part if the Jesus People Movement and helped spread the Word of the Lord to many. Chuck and Mary K. moved to Modesto, CA in 1972 where they started their family. They raised their children and were involved in both Prescott Bile Church and Big Valley Grace Community Church where they hosted many bible study groups and assisted in many different ministry activities. In 1989, their family moved to Chuck's hometown of Atwater, CA and they purchased old family land, built their home, and began farming almonds. Their almond orchard also became the home of several very tall radio towers that were used to assist missionaries and multiple Ham operators around the world. Chuck worked for Pacific Bell for over 30 years and retired as a Radio Technician in 2000.

For 30 years, he did missionary work in dozens of countries around world (Mexico, Peru, Honduras, Haiti, Ghana, Uganda, Sudan, Burma, Thailand and many more). He also assisted the Free Burma Rangers helping the oppressed people of Burma. His true calling in life was to serve those in need through his radio operator skills that started in his youth when he became a Ham radio operator (W6GAM). The U.S. Army Special Forces motto, de oppresso liber (to free from oppression), was a saying that held true to his heart. From his service in the Army, to his service through missionary work, Chuck's heart for the Lord shined through.

Chuck was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles C. and Jean B. Mancebo and his beloved wife, Mary Katherine Mancebo. He is survived by his children, Jane Robinson, Nathan Mancebo (Nakia) and Regina Brigham (Karry); his eight grandchildren, CJ, Halle and Grace Robinson, Derek and Jaxon Mancebo and Blake, Paige and Kate Brigham. He is also survived by his two siblings, Don Mancebo (Laurel) and Carol Davis (Randy).

A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, due to the current national emergency. There will be a private family viewing and graveside burial.

Army . Chuck served in the Army, in Thailand, during the Vietnam War from 1965-1968. He was a Sgt. E-5 Radio Operator for the 46th Special Forces Company (Airborne). As a Special Forces Green Beret, he also worked with the Royal Thai Army forces and received the Thai Parachutist Badge and Red Fourrager.

