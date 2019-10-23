Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Thomas Parker Jr.

October 13, 1956 - October 12, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tom Parker of Reno, Nevada. After a short illness. He is the son of Charles and Bettie Parker Sr.

Tom started his career as a truck driver at the age of 19 and enjoyed every minute of it for 44 years.

Tom was born and raised in Merced, California. He graduated from Merced High School in 1975. He had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. His hobbies were hunting and fishing with his friends, playing video games, riding his Harley and spending time with his family back in Merced, Brenda and Cheyenne.

He moved to Silver Springs, Nevada in 2009, where he met the love of his life Brenda Lawrence. He instantly became Dad to Cheyenne and Brittney. He is preceded in death by father Charles Parker Sr. his grandparents J.B. and Laura Parker and J.B and Mary Ida George.

Tom is survived by his mother Bettie, sister Connie Jones (Bill), nieces Amber Scheurich (Dave) their children Kaylin and Trent, Krystal Pimentel (Mark) children Bree, Kai, Colven his faithful companion Brenda and daughters Cheyenne and Brittney. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and many wonderful friends.

Tom's family would like to thank the staff for the wonderful care he received while in the Renown Heath Center in Reno, dear family friends Walt and Jenny Weatherly, Kent at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home for the beautiful service that was provided, and Pastor Doss for his comforting words.

There will be a visitation at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with a graveside service following at Plainsburg Cemetery located at 8943 Gillette Avenue, Le Grand. In Lieu of flowers please send donation to Firefighters Burn Institute 3101 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, California 95820; or the organization of your choice. Thank you.

www.cvobituaries.com





Charles Thomas Parker Jr.October 13, 1956 - October 12, 2019It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tom Parker of Reno, Nevada. After a short illness. He is the son of Charles and Bettie Parker Sr.Tom started his career as a truck driver at the age of 19 and enjoyed every minute of it for 44 years.Tom was born and raised in Merced, California. He graduated from Merced High School in 1975. He had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. His hobbies were hunting and fishing with his friends, playing video games, riding his Harley and spending time with his family back in Merced, Brenda and Cheyenne.He moved to Silver Springs, Nevada in 2009, where he met the love of his life Brenda Lawrence. He instantly became Dad to Cheyenne and Brittney. He is preceded in death by father Charles Parker Sr. his grandparents J.B. and Laura Parker and J.B and Mary Ida George.Tom is survived by his mother Bettie, sister Connie Jones (Bill), nieces Amber Scheurich (Dave) their children Kaylin and Trent, Krystal Pimentel (Mark) children Bree, Kai, Colven his faithful companion Brenda and daughters Cheyenne and Brittney. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and many wonderful friends.Tom's family would like to thank the staff for the wonderful care he received while in the Renown Heath Center in Reno, dear family friends Walt and Jenny Weatherly, Kent at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home for the beautiful service that was provided, and Pastor Doss for his comforting words.There will be a visitation at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with a graveside service following at Plainsburg Cemetery located at 8943 Gillette Avenue, Le Grand. In Lieu of flowers please send donation to Firefighters Burn Institute 3101 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, California 95820; or the organization of your choice. Thank you. Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close