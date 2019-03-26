Charles Elbert Peek
|
Oct. 22, 1943 - Mar. 17, 2019
Papa C. (Charles E. Peek) passed away on the morning of March 17, 2019 at Stanford Medical Center. He was born October 22, 1943 in Coleman TX – he was 75.
Papa joined the US Air Force in July 1962. He served our country for 22 years. He strongly believed in the Land of the Free, because of the Brave. His service included a deployment to Vietnam. Papa lived his life to the fullest as a Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He had a passion for many sports especially sports any of his kids played in. In addition, he was an avid reader, it was a rarity to see him without a book. If he wasn't reading he was playing Sudoku.
Papa's wife Gisela left this life in August 2004. He is survived by his children Frank Peek, Markus Peek and Michelle Creevan; by his grandchildren Alyssa Noguera, Tawny Peek, Brittney Peek, Kaylee Creevan and Michael Creevan; by his great grandchildren JoHanna Noguera, Gabriel Noguera, and Micah Noguera; lastly he is survived by his siblings Barbara McSpadden, Horace Peek, Dorothy Bagby, and Judy Allen.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday 3/29/19 at Merced Cemetery 1300 B St, Merced, CA at 1:00pm. Family, friends and others whose lives Papa touched are welcome for a gathering following the service until 4pm to reminisce, remember, and chat.
