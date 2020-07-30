CHARLES S. RAILEYDEC. 6, 1939 - JUNE 28, 2020Charles Stephen Railey - "Steve" to family and friends - passed away on June 28, 2020, in Modesto, Calif., following a brief illness. He was 80.Steve was born on Dec. 6, 1939, in Rock Hill, S.C. He graduated in 1958 from Westcott Vocational High School in Chicago, Ill. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After receiving an honorable discharge, he began his professional career in architectural drafting and technical writing, along with mechanical drafting and design. During his career, he lived in Chicago, Ill., and Alameda, Calif. In 1991, Steve relocated to Merced, Calif. where he spent a number of years as a courier driver for Product Development Corp. before retiring. He was also a 15-year member of the American Legion.Steve was a loving husband, father and friend. He loved animals and enjoyed talking with people. He never met a stranger. You could often find him at Paul's Place in Merced, talking with his friends and having a cup of coffee.He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Barbara C. Railey, and his parents, Pearl S. Tate and Charles C. Railey. He is survived by his daughter, Lynelle C. Railey, of Merced.Steve will be remembered for his kind heart and infectious sense of humor. He will forever hold the official honorary title of "Best Dad in the Universe".Interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park in Merced.