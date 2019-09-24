Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Styles. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM DES Hall 1155 "I" Street Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



October 17, 1953 - September 19, 2019

On September 19, 2019, Charles took his last breath with us. He was 65 years old.

Born October 17, 1953, Charles was the first of six children born to Georgia and Robert Styles. He was born in Bell, CA and lived his childhood in Coalinga, CA and moved to Los Banos, CA in 1968, graduating from Los Banos High in 1971.

Diagnosed with cancer in October of 2018, he fought hard every step of the way. Charlie was strong, smart, funny, full of wit and made the most of every moment. He was a diesel mechanic by trade, worked for Sam Tanksley Trucking, Meza Brothers and the Los Banos Gravel Company. He worked hard and played harder. He loved all things racing, especially Motocross and NASCAR. His greatest joy was being on the race track with his sons throughout their motocross racing years. He was a loyal friend, always ready to listen and more than ready to help. Everyone was always welcome in his home and it wasn't unusual for him to "spark up" the grill and BBQ for everyone without a moment's notice. He never asked for anything but would and did give everything for those he loved. His family was the true light of his life. We will miss your humor, beautiful smile and contagious laugh for the rest of our days. We promise to honor you the way you deserve. Thank you for the best years of our lives.

Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Mark Styles of Tulare, CA.

He leaves behind his wife, Deborah Styles of Los Banos, CA, his daughter, Celeste (Scott) Crist of Los Banos, CA, his son, Matthew (Patricia) Styles of Castaic, CA, his son, Donovan (Callie) Styles of Madera, CA, his parents, Georgia and Robert Styles of Madera, CA; his sister, Sandra Styles of Los Banos, CA; his brother, Dennis (Debby) Styles of Stevensville, MT, his sister, Debra Norte of Merced, CA, his brother Robert (Debbie) of Fromberg, MT, and his Grandsons (the "Magnificent 7"), Barrett Styles, Jared Crist, Scott Crist, John Styles, Reed Styles, Trey Styles and Luke Styles and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the DES Hall, 1155 "I" Street, Los Banos, CA at 1:00 PM.

www.cvobituaries.com



Charles Leslie StylesOctober 17, 1953 - September 19, 2019On September 19, 2019, Charles took his last breath with us. He was 65 years old.Born October 17, 1953, Charles was the first of six children born to Georgia and Robert Styles. He was born in Bell, CA and lived his childhood in Coalinga, CA and moved to Los Banos, CA in 1968, graduating from Los Banos High in 1971.Diagnosed with cancer in October of 2018, he fought hard every step of the way. Charlie was strong, smart, funny, full of wit and made the most of every moment. He was a diesel mechanic by trade, worked for Sam Tanksley Trucking, Meza Brothers and the Los Banos Gravel Company. He worked hard and played harder. He loved all things racing, especially Motocross and NASCAR. His greatest joy was being on the race track with his sons throughout their motocross racing years. He was a loyal friend, always ready to listen and more than ready to help. Everyone was always welcome in his home and it wasn't unusual for him to "spark up" the grill and BBQ for everyone without a moment's notice. He never asked for anything but would and did give everything for those he loved. His family was the true light of his life. We will miss your humor, beautiful smile and contagious laugh for the rest of our days. We promise to honor you the way you deserve. Thank you for the best years of our lives.Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Mark Styles of Tulare, CA.He leaves behind his wife, Deborah Styles of Los Banos, CA, his daughter, Celeste (Scott) Crist of Los Banos, CA, his son, Matthew (Patricia) Styles of Castaic, CA, his son, Donovan (Callie) Styles of Madera, CA, his parents, Georgia and Robert Styles of Madera, CA; his sister, Sandra Styles of Los Banos, CA; his brother, Dennis (Debby) Styles of Stevensville, MT, his sister, Debra Norte of Merced, CA, his brother Robert (Debbie) of Fromberg, MT, and his Grandsons (the "Magnificent 7"), Barrett Styles, Jared Crist, Scott Crist, John Styles, Reed Styles, Trey Styles and Luke Styles and many cousins, nephews and nieces.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the DES Hall, 1155 "I" Street, Los Banos, CA at 1:00 PM. Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close