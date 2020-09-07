1/1
Charles Truax
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles Floyd Truax
July 8, 1937 - August 29, 2020
Charles Floyd Truax was born on July 8, 1937 and passed away on August 29, 2020 in Merced, California.
Charles was a retired Merced City Firefighter. Part time he worked as a chimney sweeper and worked at Smith and Storage. He attended Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, volunteered at the Multicultural Art Center, coached little guys baseball and was a member of the Elks Club. He was also a founding member of the Merced Hill Golf club and served our country from 1956 – 1958 in the United States Army. Chuck enjoyed many hobbies, he loved fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening and was a super handy man with a unique way of fixing things.
Chuck loved and provided for his family. He was always there for his friends and neighbors. "Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to all."
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Blache Truax, brother Philip F. Truax and sister Gerry Kelush.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen (Kay) Truax of Merced, California; children Kelly (Johanna) Truax of Pollack Pines, California, Laura (Timothy) Reynolds of Merced, California and Daniel (Kathy) Truax of Stockton, California; 8 grandchildren; Kevin (Lydia) Reynolds, Sarah (Brad) Buckingham, Chelsea (Colin) Kelly, Andrew Truax, Ian Truax, Jacquelyn Truax, Kevin Truax, Matthew Truax as well as his 5 great grandchildren; Taylor Reynolds, Anthony Reynolds, Jacksynn Reynolds, Easton Buckingham and Avery Buckingham (Buddy). Chuck also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charity in Charles honor.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
September 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
