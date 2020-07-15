1/1
Charlie Huddleston
1924 - 2020
Share
Charlie Huddleston
May 19, 1924 - July 6, 2020
Charlie Huddleston was born on May 19, 1924 in Muskogee, OK. He was the 2nd of six children born to the union or Bryce and Susanna Huddleston. He moved to California at the age of 12 with the family. He attended school locally and graduated from Merced High. He was known as 'Uncle Charlie' by everyone all over the San Joaquin Valley. He was a community organizer and youth advocate. He was preceded in death by his son Charles Harris, sisters-Rita Brooks and Imogene Shepherd, brothers-Thomas and Edward Huddleston and grandson Cameron Huddleston. He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Bryce(Cindy)Huddleston, Chester Huddleston, Randy(Margie) Huddleston, Robby Huddleston, 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a private ceremony with the repast on Zoom on Friday, July 17.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park
1480 B Street
Merced, CA 95341
(209) 383-4651
