Charlotte BakkenSEP 29, 1932 - AUG 22, 2020Charlotte Bakken, born September 29, 1932 to Truman and Mary Clark, passed away on August 22, 2020 in Merced, California with her son and grandson by her side.Charlotte was a bookkeeper at Golden West Chemicals Dist. Inc. She retired at the age of 72. She served in the United States Air Force for 3 years and was the treasurer for Merced Youth Hostel Society. She was a voracious reader of fiction and nonfiction books. Charlotte was a wonderful mother, a devoted wife and a loyal friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Mary Clark; her husband Jerry Bakken; her son, Gary Bakken; her brother James A. Clark and her sister, Joyce Fabec.She is survived by her son David Bakken and grandson Daniel Bakken.There will be a visitation held for Charlotte on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. Due to Covid-19 and Merced County regulations, social distancing rules will apply and everyone must wear a mask.