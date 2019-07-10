Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ginsburg. View Sign Service Information Palm Memorial - Worden Chapel 140 South 6th Street Chowchilla , CA 93610 (559)-665-3012 Visitation 4:00 PM Palm Memorial - Worden Chapel 140 South 6th Street Chowchilla , CA 93610 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Palm Memorial - Worden Chapel 140 South 6th Street Chowchilla , CA 93610 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Ginsburg

FEB 11, 1958 - JUN 30, 2019

Cheryl Ginsburg was born on February 11th, 1958 in Fresno California to Paul and Mary Peelman. Cheryl passed away on June 30, 2019 in Fresno, California at the age of 61.

Cheryl was raised in Fresno California where she graduated from high school, Cheryl lived in various cities throughout California to settle in Chowchilla where she and her husband David raised their family with love for over 35 years. Cheryl was a Beautician early in life then she worked for Certain Teed Corporation in Chowchilla, California where she retired. Cheryl's loves of her life were her husband David and her family, especially her grandchildren. In any picture of Cheryl you would find her with a child in her loving arms or next to one just enjoying life. Cheryl also loved her pets.

Cheryl is survived by her mother Mary Peelman; her loving husband David Ginsburg; her children Michael Sanders of Madera, California, Stephanie Ginsburg of Chowchilla, California, Jennifer Ginsburg of Madera, California, Timothy Sprague of Chowchilla, California, and Robin Ginsburg of Merced, California; her brothers Larry and David; her sister Pamela. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren to cherish her memory.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her father; Paul Peelman

A visitation will be held on July 10th, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. and her Funeral Service will be July 11, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Palm Memorial-Worden's Chapel located at 140 S 6th Street Chowchilla, California. Graveside Service to follow at Chowchilla District Cemetery, Chowchilla, California

Cheryl was loved by all that she knew and touched with her caring heart. She will be greatly missed.

