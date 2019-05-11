Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Pitcock. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Service 10:00 AM Grace Community Church 290 E. Main St. Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl was born in Merced California, where she lived her entire life.

She passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 2, 2019 .

Cheryl was preceded in death by her dear mother Carol Pitcock and father, Edward Pitcock. She is survived by her daughter Noelle Ruiz and sister Carrie Pitcock Quirarte ( Lugardo, Cayden & Talya) and extended family; Ybarra/Saich/Elliott family, Quirarte family and the Ruiz family.

Cheryl will always be remembered for her fun loving, happy, and caring ways. She was truly a ray of sunshine, casting her beautiful smile on everyone she met, a smile that will never be forgotten. Cheryl left those of us who were fortunate enough to have known her, with memories of love and laughter. She enjoyed life most when spent with her beloved daughter Noelle, her sister Carrie and the rest of her extended family and friends. Cheryl enjoyed the serenity of the beach and the sunshine on her lovely face. May that serenity now embrace her as she rests with the Lord and her beloved mother and father.

A special thank you to Grace Community Church and Fremont Elementary School for their love and support of Cheryl. Services are under the direction of Ivers and Alcorn of Merced and will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Grace Community Church 290 E. Main St. Merced, burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

www.IversandAlcorn.com

www.cvobituaries.com





Cheryl was born in Merced California, where she lived her entire life.She passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 2, 2019 .Cheryl was preceded in death by her dear mother Carol Pitcock and father, Edward Pitcock. She is survived by her daughter Noelle Ruiz and sister Carrie Pitcock Quirarte ( Lugardo, Cayden & Talya) and extended family; Ybarra/Saich/Elliott family, Quirarte family and the Ruiz family.Cheryl will always be remembered for her fun loving, happy, and caring ways. She was truly a ray of sunshine, casting her beautiful smile on everyone she met, a smile that will never be forgotten. Cheryl left those of us who were fortunate enough to have known her, with memories of love and laughter. She enjoyed life most when spent with her beloved daughter Noelle, her sister Carrie and the rest of her extended family and friends. Cheryl enjoyed the serenity of the beach and the sunshine on her lovely face. May that serenity now embrace her as she rests with the Lord and her beloved mother and father.A special thank you to Grace Community Church and Fremont Elementary School for their love and support of Cheryl. Services are under the direction of Ivers and Alcorn of Merced and will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Grace Community Church 290 E. Main St. Merced, burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Published in Merced Sun Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close