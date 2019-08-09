Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chiyoko M. Sager. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 2350 Blossom St Dos Palos , CA 93620 (209)-392-3481 Service 11:00 AM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 2350 Blossom St Dos Palos , CA 93620 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Chiyoko M. Sager

Sept 3, 1928 - April 11, 2019

On April 11th, 2019, Chiyoko went to be with her sweetheart Howard. She waited 29 years and 8 months to reunite with him. Chiyoko M. Sager, previously of Dos Palos, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home in Arizona surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years young. Chiyoko was preceded in death by her husband Howard Sager; her parents Kihachiro and Naka Fujiwara; two sisters Hatsu and Michan Fujiwara; two brothers, Kiechiro and Hiromi Fujiwara; and her brother-in-law, Leonard Sager. She is survived by her sister, Hiroko Fujiwara of Japan; her five children Cheryl (John) Molinari of Seaside, CA, Deborah (Shay) Gonzales of San Tan Valley, AZ., Steven (Juliette) Sager of California, Bruce Sager of Tucson, AZ. and Terry (Tavio) Borba of Gustine, CA; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Chiyoko, whose name means a thousand generations, was born September 3, 1928 in Kuji, Japan. She was the second child of six born to Kihachiro and Naka (Hizawa) Fujiwara. She grew up in Kuji where she always spoke of spending her summers on her grandparents' farm. She attended and graduated from local schools. It was 1952 while working at a government office in Japan that she met Howard (who was stationed there as part of his army deployment). Many of their first dates were a bit crowded,

As they had an interpreter come along since obviously communication was an issue. But love conquered all and soon they managed without the translator. Love wasn't instant for her, she used to say with a smile, but Howard wore her down and on November 12, 1954 they married in Kobe, Japan. After getting married, they moved from Kobe to Monterey, CA. where they made their new life together raising their five children. It was difficult at first becoming an American housewife but with the help of Howard and guidance from her new friends she became the best at everything. Chiyoko was a very proud wife, mom and gramma, and an exceptional homemaker. She took these jobs seriously and excelled at each of them. She was a very dedicated volunteer in her community both civic and social and as always gave 100 percent to them all. In Seaside, local school kids walking past would say hello to her and she would wave, smile and tell them to have a good day. Everyone knew Mrs. Sager. In December of 1978, she and Howard relocated to Dos Palos where she didn't miss a beat and jumped in feet first volunteering for the hospital, church and in many community events. Whenever volunteering, she chose to stay in the background. This was her sweet spot and she truly believed in doing for others quietly. Chiyoko was a member of the Dos Palos Hospital League and Senior Citizens. Going on senior trips was at times an adventure. She loved playing bingo at the senior center and she had such a great time hanging out with her "lunch bunch." Chiyoko had many talents and there wasn't anything she wouldn't try and ultimately succeed at. Her imagination was endless and she could see something to create in everything. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, oil painting, traveling, crocheting, gardening, board games and rummy, and she never turned down a fun challenge. She received a Volunteer of the Year award from Merced County. She volunteered 19 dependable years for the Dos Palos hospital. Running the Bay to Breakers in San Francisco was a fun time for her to "be a tomboy," as she would say. Time spent with her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren brought her so much happiness. Mom always believed in each one of them. Spending time with gramma meant everything you did was perfectly done "as is" and though you didn't know it you were also learning how to become a great person. She had that magical way of making you feel like you could do anything! Chiyoko was never judgmental and knew the meaning of kindness to all. She liked to let you know she was a tomboy and a tough cookie. You would know if you ever met Mrs. Sager because she left everyone who came into her life, whether in passing or in lifelong friendship, with a feeling of importance. To say she will be missed is an understatement. Our lives were blessed to have her as the heart and soul of our family. We will never be the same and will miss her, her playfulness and how she made everything happy. Being Chiyoko was a very exceptional way of life and to live our lives as she did will be a great way to honor her. We will forever miss and remember your silly smiles, meticulous yard work, weeklong Monopoly games, caterpillars, going out to eat and thousands of other "gifts" you have given us mom, but most of all.... you. We love you and thank you for letting us be so proud to call you our mom..........."Be good but a little bad is okay" Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Dos Palos, CA. Private burial to follow in Monterey. Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Dos Palos.

