Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700

Cho Pien "Jennie" Glauvitz

April 10, 1939 ~ February 19, 2020

Cho Pien (Jennie) Glauvitz, age 80, of Atwater CA, died February 19, 2020 at her home in Atwater CA.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in the Military Section of the Winton Cemetery in Winton CA.

Cho Pien was born April 10, 1939 to Cho Yun Fu and Chen Hsum at their home in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Cho Pien married Emil (Butch) Glauvitz on February 13, 1964 in Tainan City, Taiwan and was married again on March 3, 1965 at Tainan Air Station Chapel.

Jennie's husband was in the United States Air Force, their son Donald was born in Tainan City, Taiwan and son John was born at Scott AFB, IL.

Cho Pien traveled with her husband to Scott AFB, IL from March 1965 for 3 1/2 years, where she went to school. Then off to Hickam AFB, HI for 6 years. There she was employed at Dole Pineapple Co., Miki Miki Sports Shirts Co., as a seamstress, Charlen's House of Fine Foods and lolani Sportswear Co. She then followed her husband to Holloman AFB, NM where she worked at Hayes Garment Co.

Butch was sent to Osan AFB, Korea in Sept. 1975 and Jennie lived in Belgrade, MN for a year. On Oct. 15, 1976 Cho Pien and Emil arrived at Castle AFB, Atwater, CA. Where she was employed at AAFES (Windmill) Cafeteria, Parkway Cleaners as a seamstress, then she worked for Foster Farms as a meat labeler for 9 years till she was injured. Jenny was retrained as a Floral Designer and worked at "A Growing Concern Floral" in Merced, CA for 7 years till she retired in Oct 1995.

Cho Pien loved to sew, she made shirts, dresses, pants suits for her family and her husband's family. She also crotchet table cloths and doilies for friends and family. She had a vegetable garden and fruit trees which she shared the bounties with friends, family and neighbors. Cho Pien also loved to cook and bake. She would make 3 or 4 cakes at a time and give them to friends and neighbors.

Cho Pien was preceded in death by her Parents, 2 Brothers and 1 Sister.

May God Bless the memory of Cho Pien Glauvitz.

www.cvobituaries.com





