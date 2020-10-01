1/1
Christian Gallery
1960 - 2020
November 21, 1960 - September 26, 2020
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Christian Gallery.
Chris was a truly unique soul. We feel so deeply loved and held by the Universe to have had him in our lives.
Chris had a profoundly spiritual connection with the Earth and nature. After marrying the love of his life, Lucy Snyder, they moved to Yosemite National Park. Here he raised his children, Rebecca and Owen, and served as a physician for the next 7 years.
The family later moved to Merced, where Chris proceeded to finish his medical residency and eventually opened his own medical practice. With the help of his cherished family medical staff, he lovingly and skillfully served the community for the next 20 years. Chris had a special bond with many of his patients, whom he deeply cared for.
Chris was a devoted gym goer, meeting many of his kindred brothers there over the years. He loved to play guitar in the evenings and ride his bike along the beautiful county roads in the mornings. He served as a father figure, mentor, and deep friend to so many that knew him. He was fiercely devoted to his family, his wife, children, grandchildren, his 5 siblings, and his friends.
Christian will be remembered for his gracious kindness and generosity of spirit, his empathy, his joy and laughter, his deep sensitivity to the world and his love for so much of humanity.
For the last 6 months, Chris battled with the sudden onset of this horrific disease - depression. Now, with its cruel culmination, we believe he is finally in a place of peace with the Universe, which he so deeply sought as a goal in life. We will miss him more than words can express, and know that he is with us always.
We thank you all so much for your outpouring of support and love.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dr. Lorna Breen Foundation, which is raising awareness around mental health in physicians: https://drlornabreen.org/
A memorial will take place on October 10th, at 10am, at Yosemite Church.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
