Christian Emanuel Ramirez
Nov 8, 1973 - Apr 24, 2020
He saw the good in everyone and everything. Continue your march in heaven and blow your trumpet. The Lord needed a trumpet player in his heavenly band and took Christian Ramirez from us way too early, at the age of 46.
Chris was a graduate of Merced High School and had been a member of the Marching 100 Band. Chris held manager positions at Circuit City, Cingular Wireless, Gottschalks, and was last employed as a Social Worker for the Merced and Fresno County HHS department.
Christian is survived by his mother, Nellie Ramirez, and siblings, Connie Ramirez, Diana Ramirez, Gina Sophia, Robert Fuerte and Lawrence R. Ramirez, Jr.
Chris passed away from various health ailments. Condolences and/or flowers can be sent to the family in care of Whitton Family Funeral Service, 740 W. 19th Street, Merced, CA 95340.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 30, 2020