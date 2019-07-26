Christine Jeanette Meissonnier
October 23, 1951 - July 22, 2019
Christine Jeanette Meissonnier was born on October 23, 1951 and passed away on July 22, 2019 in Merced, California where she was a resident all of her life.
Chris graduated from Merced High School in 1969. She went on to marry the love of her life Vic Meissonnier. They decided to start their family and had a daughter who they named Denise. Shortly after Chris starting working for Farmers Insurance Company before having her son, Victor. When she decided to go back to work, she worked for JCPenney's as a Sales Auditor for 30 years.
Chris was a loving and generous person, always willing to do for others before herself. She loved reading, painting and craft projects. She also loved baking and gardening where she planted fruits and veggies which she canned and pickled. Chris enjoyed traveling, she traveled all around the United States of America and enjoyed trips to Mexico with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed her trips to the ocean.
Chris is preceded in death by her husband Vic Meissonnier, parents James and Eveyln Reese and brother Thomas A. Reese.
She is survived by her children Denise C. Forsyth (Robert) and Victor M Meissonnier (Jose Zamora), sister Linda Casebier (George), brothers James A. Reese and Dan J. Reese.
A vigil service with rosary will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the funeral mass being held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church located at 459 West 21st Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery located at 260 W Childs Avenue, Merced, California 95341
The family would like to thank the staff of Bristol Hospice and all who cared for Chris in her last days.
Published in Merced Sun Star from July 26 to July 27, 2019