Christine Tyler
July 1929- Nov. 2019
Christine (Luciano) Tyler, of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania died November 11 at home. She was blessed to have 90 years of good health. Her husband Robert died in 1986. She was a Registered Nurse in Scranton, New York City and Los Angeles. A long time member of St. Thomas More Church, she was still volunteering to sew baptism garments.
She loved her family and friends and cherished the time with them whether it was playing cards, sewing, cooking or having a glass of wine. She travelled the world and visited Merced many times for weddings, to visit grandchldren and enjoy the sites.
Survivied by four sons and eleven grandchildren including Robert, Mary, Elizabeth, and Katherine Tyler of Merced, Anne (RN) and Mitch Smith, Forth Worth, Texas.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019