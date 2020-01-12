Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher William (Chris) Marchese. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher (Chris) William Marchese

Christopher (Chris) William Marchese was born on December 5 th , 1950 in Los Banos, CA to proud parents Lenny and Norma Marchese. He passed away in Carmichael, CA on November 19 th 2019. He was the second born son of four boys and three girls. Growing up in a military family, they moved around a lot. They lived in Rapid City, South Dakota, Madrid, Spain and in New Market, New Hampshire (his mother would say that New Market was her favorite place they were stationed). They also lived in the Bronx in New York City for a while, where Chris's father was born and raised. Chris remembered fondly going to the Yankee Stadium with his grandfather during that time.

Chris graduated from Merced High School in 1969. He had a great work ethic which was instilled in him early in life by his father. During his high school years, his dad would come home from work and tell Chris he had a job for him the next day. Most of the time, he was to be up and at work (usually at an orchard or a tomato field, even a turkey ranch) at 5 in the morning. Chris would say the worse job his father got him, was being a bus boy at the old J's Coffee Shop Restaurant because of all the kids and all the syrup! Chris never refused the jobs nor complained that it was too early or too hard. After high school, Chris went to work at the local canneries working as a forklift operator for over 40 years.

Chris was a loyal brother, friend, father and husband. He was an honorable man and loved his Italian heritage. He was proud of his roots and his family. He was a great cook. This he learned from his mom. We were all the lucky recipients of many a great talian dish. Chris raised two beautiful children. Son Lenny (Katie), daughter Nora and his beautiful grandson Landon. He also leaves behind his wife and life partner of nearly 45 years Mary Ann, sister's Casey and Norma and brother's Mark and Hank, his Father in law , Mother in law, sister's in law, brother's in law and lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents, niece Amy Weston, nephew Dante Daprato, sister Didi and brother Mike. Sadly, four days after Chris passed, his beloved niece Becky Weston died and ten days later, his brother in law David Casados would also unexpectedly pass away.

It bears repeating……………….Chris was an honorable man, loved his family and was a man whose word you could count on. For his wife, the better part of the joy in her life is gone. He is missed terribly by his children, siblings and friends. Private services have been held. If you wish to do something in remembrance of Chris, do something nice for someone and think of him. If you wish to donate, donations can be made to the Mercy Medical Foundation (Chris received exceptional care there) or the donor's choice.

www.cvobituaries.com



