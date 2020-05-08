Clara Silveira McCall"Tia Jean"AUG 13, 1940 - MAY 2, 2020Clara Silveira McCall, "Tia Jean" a lifelong resident of Merced County passed away on May 2, 2020 in Merced, CA. She was born to John and Anna Silveira on August 13, 1940. Clara worked for Farmers Insurance Group Merced Regional Office for 40 years. She graduated from Gustine High School in 1958. Was a parish member of Our Lady of Mercy/Saint Patrick's in Merced. Also a member of Young Lady Institute and PFSA.In 1975, Clara married the love of her life Ronald McCall at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping and visiting the ocean. She was also an avid crocheter and gardener. Her first love was spending time with her family. Clara also loved her pets dearly. She was extremely loved by all her nieces and nephews.Clara is preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Silveira; sisters Olivia Vierra, Madeline Gomes, Barbara Pedrozo; brothers Robert and Anthony Silveira. She is survived by her husband Ronald McCall, her daughter Jennifer McCall, sister Maryann (Victor) Worden. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mercy School, Merced, CA. A memorial mass will be held at a future date due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations.