Clara McCall
1940 - 2020
Clara Silveira McCall
"Tia Jean"
AUG 13, 1940 - MAY 2, 2020
Clara Silveira McCall, "Tia Jean" a lifelong resident of Merced County passed away on May 2, 2020 in Merced, CA. She was born to John and Anna Silveira on August 13, 1940. Clara worked for Farmers Insurance Group Merced Regional Office for 40 years. She graduated from Gustine High School in 1958. Was a parish member of Our Lady of Mercy/Saint Patrick's in Merced. Also a member of Young Lady Institute and PFSA.
In 1975, Clara married the love of her life Ronald McCall at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping and visiting the ocean. She was also an avid crocheter and gardener. Her first love was spending time with her family. Clara also loved her pets dearly. She was extremely loved by all her nieces and nephews.
Clara is preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Silveira; sisters Olivia Vierra, Madeline Gomes, Barbara Pedrozo; brothers Robert and Anthony Silveira. She is survived by her husband Ronald McCall, her daughter Jennifer McCall, sister Maryann (Victor) Worden. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mercy School, Merced, CA. A memorial mass will be held at a future date due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 8, 2020
Will miss seeing Clara in Church. Jennifer and Ron...my sympathies to both of you.
Ardi Palmer
Acquaintance
May 6, 2020
WANT TO EXPRESS MY SYMPATHY FOR THE LOSS OF CLARA I WORKED WITH HER AT FARMERS INSURANCE WHERE SHE WAS A HARD WORKER AND LOYAL EMPLOYEE OF THE COMPANY. SHE LOVED HUSBAND AND HER DAUGHTER WAS THE JOY OF HER LIFE AND SHE WAS A FAITHFUL CHRISTIAN.. REVELATION CHAPTER 21 VERSES 1 THRU 5 THIS IS OUR ASSURANCE . MAY THE PEACE OF OUR LORD BE WITH YOU NOW AND IN THE DAYS TO COME. NADINE AND JIM CRAIG
jim craig
Coworker
May 5, 2020
Roses grow on paradise earth,
And so does all the Babys Breath.
If I come in late and fail to all of them see,
Please pick a bunch of these flowers to be
Given to all, tell them they're from me.
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
