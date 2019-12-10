Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence "Sonny" Borba Jr.. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Graveside service 11:00 AM Merced District Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Sonny Borba passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 in Sanger, California. He was 77 years old.

Sonny was born to Clarence and Louise Borba in Merced, California.

He attended El Nido Elementary School and graduated from Merced High School in 1959. Following graduation, he continued his education majoring in animal husbandry at Modesto Junior College and Fresno State College.

As a young man he was employed as cattle foreman for over eight years by the Russell Giffen River Ranch in Piedra, California. During his Giffen Ranches, Inc. tenure, Sonny managed all beef cattle operations on the Sanger, Visalia, Cantua Creek and Huron ranches. In 1975 he returned to the El Nido area to join the family farming business where he managed dairy and beef cattle operations.

He continued raising beef cattle for over 35 years in Mariposa County and worked as a field man for Producers Livestock Marketing Association in Madera for over 14 years.

Sonny served on the San Joaquin Valley Dairymen board of directors and Mariposa County Farm Bureau board of directors. He was a longtime member of the Clovis Rodeo Association and an active member of the Sonoma County Trail Blazers Association for over 35 years, riding in their numerous northern California treks.

He was preceded in death by his father Clarence A. Borba, mother Louise M. Borba and uncle John A. Borba. He is survived by wife Norene, sons Jim Borba (Carol) and Aaron Borba, grandchildren Genevieve and Thomas Borba, Renee Richmond; brother Bob Borba (Leola), sister Vicki Gresham (David), sisters-in-law Sharon Grunloh (Bob) and Barbara Stephens (Randy), nephews Bobby Borba (Chrys), Michael Borba (Monica), Justin Stephens (Kacey), and Zeb Grunloh; niece Sunny Grunloh, aunt Rosie Bennett and cousin John A. Borba, Jr. along with several other cousins, great nieces and nephews.

Sonny enjoyed getting together with family and friends, but most of all being "Papa" to his grandchildren. He will be best remembered for his love of family and his unwavering loyalty, respect and generosity to his many friends. His absence will be felt by everyone who knew him.

A special debt of gratitude goes to Elim Place Assisted Living and Optimal Hospice in Sanger, California for their dedicated and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Valley Children's Hospital, or are preferred by the family.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Merced District Cemetery in Merced.

