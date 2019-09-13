Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Greens on Tenth 953 Tenth St Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clarice Marie Rickenbacker

May 1, 1956 - Sept 5, 2019

Clarice Marie Rickenbacker (Silveira) passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home in Modesto, CA. She was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Clarice (Claire) was born in Merced, CA and attended Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School and graduated from Merced High School in 1974. After graduation, she lived in Fresno, CA and then moved to Modesto, CA to be closer to family. She was employed at the Stanislaus County Assessor's Office as Executive Assistant to the Assessor where she also met her husband, Jack. Claire and Jack were together for 35 years and married for 19.

Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Barbara Silveira. She is survived by her husband, John (Jack) Rickenbacker and their dog, Greta, her sister, Bev Sousa of San Clemente, CA, her nephew Justin Sousa (Lauren) of Sacramento, CA, her niece Jayme Harper (Josh) of San Clemente, CA and her brother-in-law Jerridith Rickenbacker. She also was Great-Aunt Nanny to Jaxon and Dylan.

Claire was very involved with the families of both her niece and nephew. In addition, she was an active member of the Friends of Hospice since 1993. She was also an avid reader, loved shopping, chatting on the phone with friends and spending time at home with Jack and Greta.

A celebration of life will be held on October 6th at Greens on Tenth located at 953 Tenth St. Modesto, CA 95354 from 1pm-3pm. The family requests, with gratitude, that in lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's honor be made to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 or at



