Service Information
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater , CA 95301
(209)-358-7700
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater , CA 95301

Clark Dale Heppner

May 23, 1937 - Dec 14, 2019

Clark Dale Heppner was born May 23, 1937 and passed away on December 14, 2019. Clark was born in Merced to Edward and Geneva (Dirks) Heppner. He passed away at the age of 82 years at the Emanuel Hospital in Turlock after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body dementia.

Clark grew up in Winton attending elementary and middle school and graduated with the Livingston High school Class of 1956.

He worked for the Merced Irrigation Department in the surveying department, until farming became his lifetime career. He was a member of Blue Diamond Growers and Northern Merced Hulling Association. He looked forward to his annual fishing trip for salmon and halibut at the Queen Charlotte Lodge in British Columbia, Canada.

Clark was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Geneva and son Grant. He is survived by his wife Rosalie of 55 years and a son Aaron, daughter-in-law Laura and grandchildren Carly and Logan.

A celebration of life will be held at the Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, located at 1290 N. Winton Way, Atwater, on January 11, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your in his honor.

