Claudia Ann Bonilla
Dec. 14, 1947 - Feb. 27, 2020
Claudia Ann Bonilla, of Los Banos, passed away in Merced at the age of 72.
Claudia was born in Los Banos to Lucille Machado Garcia and David Garcia. Claudia attended Our Lady of Fatima and then graduated from Los Banos High in 1965. After marrying her one and only love Nash Bonilla and welcoming their daughter Tiffany Shannon Bonilla, Claudia decides to further her education. She became an LVN in 1981 and an RN in 1985.
As a nurse, Claudia worked at a few facilities such as Emanuel Medical Center and ended her career at Memorial Hospital Los Banos after 33 years of nursing. She worked in the ICU as a CCRN and retired in December 2014.
In her retirement, Claudia enjoyed going to the casino and the movies with her friends, watching The Young and the Restless, and she especially enjoyed hanging out with her cat Louie. Claudia never lost contact with her MHLB family. She spoke to at least one person every week to find out what's new. Those phone calls will be missed.
Claudia wanted to thank her friends Cindy, Lydia, Sylvia, Sobha, and Silvia the housekeeper, who have been very supportive these last 2 years. She will be buried between her beloved husband and precious daughter.
Services for Claudia will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The viewing will be held at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at Turlock Memorial Park with a reception to follow.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 13, 2020