January 11, 1928 - June 26, 2019

Claudie Andrew Wiggins of Chowchilla, CA. peacefully passed from this world to be with the Lord June 26, 2019. He was born January 11, 1928 to Claude and Margaret Wiggins in Vera Springs, TX. Claudie is now reunited with the love of his life JoAnne Toothman-Wiggins. They met in the Carlsbad Caverns Lunchroom (750' underground). Claudie was delivering supplies and JoAnne was working at the soda fountain. He told a coworker, "I'm going to marry that girl some day!" That "some day" arrived April 11, 1951 as they were wed in Carlsbad, NM before many friends and family. "Claud & Jo" had four children and lived in the areas of Carlsbad and Artesia, NM until 1968. July 5, 1968 Claudie moved his wife and kids to Chowchilla, CA where he farmed until 2010. He continued to live in his old farmhouse as long as he could. He has resided in an assisted living facility for the last two years.

Claudie's family meant everything to him. When his kids were involved in church or school activities he and his wife were there. He and JoAnne took the kids camping many times every year, usually at the Wiggins' favorite place which was Little Sandy Campground in the Central Sierras. Later as grandparents, the camping trips, family outings, and road trips continued and expanded. Claudie and JoAnne loved to travel in their RV's. (They wore out 4 RV's.) In fact, in their last RV they logged over 12,000 miles in about two years. Thus, their theme song "On the Road Again".

JoAnne unexpectedly passed on August 4, 2009 and many thought Claudie would soon follow but he survived almost ten years without his lovely JoAnne. He would often say, "My other half passed away and I'm not half the man I used to be." He was also preceded in death by his beloved son-in-law Sgt. Chuck Reiring Sr. of Madera, CA. Claudie is survived by his children Joyce Wiggins-Reiring of Madera, CA. Sherri Wiggins and her partner Carol Sedano of Chowchilla, CA. Vince Wiggins and his partner Keith Davis of Auberry, CA. Tim Wiggins and his wife Wendy Bond-Wiggins of Tualatin, OR. Claudie is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a visitation Wednesday, July 3, 5:00 to 8:00 P.M at Yost & Webb Chapel, 1002 T Street, Fresno, Ca 93721

Graveside Service Thursday, July 18, 10:00 A.M. at Chowchilla Cemetery 23359 Road 14 ½, Chowchilla, CA 93610

Celebration of Life Luncheon following the graveside service at a site yet to be determined.

In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that a charitable donation be made to a .





