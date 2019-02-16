Clifford "Duane" Galloway, Jr.
October 31, 1948 - February 1, 2019
Clifford "DUANE" Galloway's memory will live on through his devoted and loving wife Darlene Galloway, his mother Doris Galloway, his sister Judy Lewis, his children Josie Morrison and Stacia Joven, and his 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his father Cliff, his brother Barney, and his sister Lori. Duane was a member of the Downey High School Class of 1966. He was drafted and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Duane retired from AT&T after 25 years as a Service Technician. He will be remembered for his love of music, love of sports (especially the SF Giants,) and most of all his famous sense of humor. Duane's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 2pm. Please join us at the Community of Christ located at 2705 Tully Rd, Modesto, CA 95350.
