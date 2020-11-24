1/2
Clifford G. Berthelsen
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford G. Berthelsen
September 16, 1943 - November 6, 2020
Merced, California - Clifford G. Berthelsen of Merced passed away on November 6, 2020 at the age of 77. He was preceded in death by his mother Jowilma (Jimmy), father Bert, and infant son Eric. He is survived by two sons, Darrin and Brandon, elder brother Larry, along with his wife Sally and their two daughters Erika and Kirsten. Clifford is also survived by two step-daughters Vanessa Emerzian and Stephanie Garcia-Guerrero, and his ex-wife and friend Gayle Berthelsen.
The totality of a person is many things. Professionally, Cliff worked primarily in residential real estate as a broker and an appraiser. He had also been a soldier in the U.S. Army, serving in France. Personally, Cliff had interests and hobbies he pursued with great enthusiasm. He is best known locally as an antique radio guru. His hands lovingly restored vintage and antique radios for decades, and with fellow radio enthusiasts, he founded the Central Valley Chapter of the California Historical Radio Society in 2006. Cliff loved music. His musical taste was eclectic, but he especially loved Dixieland Jazz. And any list of Cliff's hobbies and interests would be remiss if it did not include smoking cigars and driving fast cars. He loved to socialize and exchange jokes and stories with his many good friends and associates. His wit and hearty laugh will be greatly missed.
Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Merced District Cemetery (1300 B St.) in Merced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved