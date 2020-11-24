Clifford G. BerthelsenSeptember 16, 1943 - November 6, 2020Merced, California - Clifford G. Berthelsen of Merced passed away on November 6, 2020 at the age of 77. He was preceded in death by his mother Jowilma (Jimmy), father Bert, and infant son Eric. He is survived by two sons, Darrin and Brandon, elder brother Larry, along with his wife Sally and their two daughters Erika and Kirsten. Clifford is also survived by two step-daughters Vanessa Emerzian and Stephanie Garcia-Guerrero, and his ex-wife and friend Gayle Berthelsen.The totality of a person is many things. Professionally, Cliff worked primarily in residential real estate as a broker and an appraiser. He had also been a soldier in the U.S. Army, serving in France. Personally, Cliff had interests and hobbies he pursued with great enthusiasm. He is best known locally as an antique radio guru. His hands lovingly restored vintage and antique radios for decades, and with fellow radio enthusiasts, he founded the Central Valley Chapter of the California Historical Radio Society in 2006. Cliff loved music. His musical taste was eclectic, but he especially loved Dixieland Jazz. And any list of Cliff's hobbies and interests would be remiss if it did not include smoking cigars and driving fast cars. He loved to socialize and exchange jokes and stories with his many good friends and associates. His wit and hearty laugh will be greatly missed.Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Merced District Cemetery (1300 B St.) in Merced.