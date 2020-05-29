Clifford (Mitch) MitchellFebruary 1934-May 2020Clifford "Mitch" Mitchell passed away May 21, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center of medical problem. Mitch was born in Union Town, Pennsylvania. At the age of 17 he joined and worked in a traveling circus. In 1952 he joined the US Air Force and was honorably discharged after 4 years. At that time he was stationed at Castle Air Force Base. From there he spent the next 30 years working for SJ Welders Supply.Mitch enjoyed many years fishing on his houseboat at Lake McClure, as well as his annual deer hunting trip. Mitch was an avid Nascar fan and in his younger days he raced at the local Merced Speedway.Mitch met Marlene in 1967 and they were married in December 1969. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, a daughter Tracy Mitchell, 2 step daughters Nanette Saunders (Robert), Denice Correia (Ron), a grandson Ryan Correia, a granddaughter Marissa Magnano (Travis), and 2 great granddaughters Alayna and Madison Magnano, and a daughter from a previous marriage, Christine.Per Mitch's request, there will be no services. Cremation will be done by Evergreen Funeral Home.