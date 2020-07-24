Clifford Cody RoseJan. 11 1975 - July 12, 2020Cody was born at MCMC Hospital Merced,CA on January 11 1975 at 1205 AM and passed away at Mercy Medical Center on July 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM.Cody was a member of McSwain 4-H from the age of 9 until he graduated High School completing various projects including swine, taxidermy and trap shooting to name a few. He took home multiple awards, honors and scholarships for his projects.He attended Merced High School, competing on the football team, however after a few years FFA dragged him away to something he loved, competing in multiple events ultimately becoming the Vice-President of FFA his senior year, all while graduating with honors.Cody graduated from Merced junior college and extended his education in Crop Science at Cal Poly, graduating with honors. His college took him to being a pest control advisor in the central valley, ultimately following in his grandfathers, Ray Rose, footsteps as a produce broker working alongside him until Cody started his own successful business.Cody never married or had any children. Cody is survived by his Mother Pam Rose, and Brother Stoney Rose both of Merced, Niece Jordann Rose of Winton, his aunt Patrica "Shorty"Hamlin of Dayton, NV, his aunt Nina Rose, cousins Wyatt Rose and Jake Grosser of Carmichael, CA and his uncle Kevin Rose of Santa Rosa, CA. His father Rick Rose proceeded him in passing along with his grandparents, Ray and Audrey Rose of Atwater, along with his grandmother Billie Hamlin of Carson City, NV.Cody is also survived by his best friend Nathan Keegan and numerous other friends and business colleagues. Cody will surely be missed by all who knew him.Their is no funeral for Cody per his request but at a later time there will be a celebration of life.