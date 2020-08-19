1/1
Connie Gantt
1934 - 2020
Connie Louise Gantt
Feb 15, 1934 - Aug 12, 2020
Connie Louise Gantt was born on February 15, 1934, in Merced to Henry Craven and Lorie Messenger Craven. Connie met the love of her life Danny and they spent 55 years together raising their daughters. Connie worked as a checker at Safeway and later decided to study Real Estate. After receiving her real estate license, she went to work for Gonella Realty. Connie worked for Gonella Realty for nearly 30 years helping others find their dream home.
Connie and Danny enjoyed traveling to find a good deal on items for the family antique store, Grandma's Antiques. They spent many days shopping flea markets and estate sales while Connie bartered with salespeople and Danny waited patiently. They also enjoyed taking trips to the casino to play the slots.
Connie is survived by children Michele Arancibia and Shirlee Kemps; brother Daniel "Bernie" Craven; five granchildren; Sara Kemps Andrews and husband Ridge, Paula Arancibia, Stacie Arancibia, Chase Kemps and wife Sarah and Richard Arancibia; and five great-grandchildren, Gage, Gambull, Gannon, Sophie, and Camden.
Connie is preceded in death by loving husband Danny Mack Gantt; parents Henry Craven and Lorie Messenger Craven; sisters Joanne and Pat and brother James.
Private services will be held with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. Please say a prayer or give a moment of silence for Connie and her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to New Beginnings for Merced Animals, P.O. Box 1045, Winton, CA 95388.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
