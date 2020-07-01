Connie GongMAR 15, 1926 - JUN 18, 2020Connie Gong born March 15, 1926, passed away June 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Connie worked as a nurse for Dr. Novotny for 22 years.Connie is preceded in death by her parents, George and Nelia Bridges; siblings Winford and Margie Bridges, Ruth Cushen; first husband, Joe Cardoza, second husband, Bill Gong and daughter, Grace Gilbert.Connie is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Bill) Goulart and Sheila (Ted) Selb. Her stepchildren, Janet Woida, Lori DeCaro, Kim Gong, Tom Gong and Doug Gong. 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild also survive her.There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced. Due to Merced County Covid-19 regualtions funeral service and interment will be private. Remembrances can be made to Hinds Hospice, 410 W. Main Street, Merced CA 95340.