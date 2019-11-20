Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Julia Rios. View Sign Service Information Rosary 12:30 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Julia Rios

April 6, 1940 - September 29, 2019

Connie Julia Rios, died September 29, 2019 in Merced,California. A Rosary Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,in Merced, California on November 22, 2019 at 12:30p.m. ,followed by the funeral mass at 1:00p.m.

Connie was born on April 6, 1940 to Larry and Julia Ornelas. She was the oldest of three sisters and raised in Merced, California.

Connie graduated from Merced High School and worked as a hairdersser for many years. She married Theodore Rios Sr. and became a mother to two wonderful children. They were married for 61 years.

Connie found joy in many things like gardening, reading and making Rosaries for the missions. Connie was a long time member of the womens Auxillary club of Club Mercedes. She was also a member of the over 50 club.

Connie leaves behind her husband Theodore Rios Sr.,son Theodore Rios JR., daughter Veronica and her grandson Teddy whom she loved very much and he her. She also leaves behind a sister Helen.

Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019

