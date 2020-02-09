Connie Mae Albin
Oct. 1949 ~ Feb. 2020
Connie Mae Albin passed away after an extended illness at the age of 70. She enjoyed taking photographs, collecting memorabilia of the Royal Family but most of all she treasured time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her mother Jessie Hernandez; children Lisa (Jason) Sanders and Chris (Hillary) Albin; grandchildren Jonathan Sanders, Breyden Sanders, Thomas Sanders and Christopher Albin. Connie had nine siblings. She was preceded in death by her children Tina Albin and Jonathan Albin.
Memorial service will be held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:30p.m.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 9, 2020