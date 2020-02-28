Dr. Conrad Castellino
JUL 30, 1960 - FEB 22, 2020
Dr. Conrad Castellino was born on July 30, 1960 in Pakistan to Marcel and Theresa Castellino. He passed away on February 22, 2020 in Merced, California.
Dr. Castellino was an Internist and Primary Care Physician in Merced, Ca. For the past three years he was a Hospitalist traveling to rural areas. He had a private practice from 1998 to 2016. Dr. Castellino was aslo a member of the Merced-Mariposa Medical Society.
Conrad was a good provider and father to his family. He was a great Physcian and mentor to whomever needed advice and guidance. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, his loving family and everyone that knew him.
Dr. Castellino was preceded in death by his father Marcel Castellino. He is survived by his wife Doreen Castellino; his sons Wayne and Austin; his mother Theresa Castellino; brothers, Victor, Stephen (Colette), Wilfred (Jacinta), Bernard (Rene), Stan and Gerald (Pearl) Castellino and his sister Anna (John) Fernandes.
There will be a visitation held for Dr. Conrad Castellino on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:00 am at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, Ca. A rosary will follow at 9:30 and Mass will begin at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 28, 2020