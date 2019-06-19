Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance (Connie) Kelly Fagen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



October 23, 1926 - May 29, 2019

Constance, (Connie) Wicks Kelly Fagen passed away peacefully on May 29, in Merced. Connie was born October 23, 1926 in Tulare, CA, the youngest of eight children born to Gilbert and Maude Wicks. Connie graduated from Tulare High School and earned her bachelor of science and teaching credential.

She married Melvin Earl Kelly in 1947 and they had two children, Ross Kelly and Sandra Kelly. Connie has 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Earl preceded her in death in 1987.

Connie always shared her time and generous spirit with everyone she met. Connie was an early pioneer of women in business. Her careers included owning a catering business and she was the food service instructor at Tulare County's Vocational Education center, running a full resturant ensuring students learned the front and back of the house responsibilities.

In 1994 she married Michael Alfred Fagen, a retired Air Force member and moved to Atwater. In later years she became the curator of the Castle Air Museum. Connie moved to Merced after Michael's passing in 1999.

Connie was a member of The Church of Christ, Scientist, living her life with integrity and fairness. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2019 at the Senior Citizen Center, Merced CA, at 11:30 am. Please join us in honoring Connie with sharing a memory and having lunch.



www.cvobituaries.com



Constance, (Connie) Wicks Kelly FagenOctober 23, 1926 - May 29, 2019Constance, (Connie) Wicks Kelly Fagen passed away peacefully on May 29, in Merced. Connie was born October 23, 1926 in Tulare, CA, the youngest of eight children born to Gilbert and Maude Wicks. Connie graduated from Tulare High School and earned her bachelor of science and teaching credential.She married Melvin Earl Kelly in 1947 and they had two children, Ross Kelly and Sandra Kelly. Connie has 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Earl preceded her in death in 1987.Connie always shared her time and generous spirit with everyone she met. Connie was an early pioneer of women in business. Her careers included owning a catering business and she was the food service instructor at Tulare County's Vocational Education center, running a full resturant ensuring students learned the front and back of the house responsibilities.In 1994 she married Michael Alfred Fagen, a retired Air Force member and moved to Atwater. In later years she became the curator of the Castle Air Museum. Connie moved to Merced after Michael's passing in 1999.Connie was a member of The Church of Christ, Scientist, living her life with integrity and fairness. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2019 at the Senior Citizen Center, Merced CA, at 11:30 am. Please join us in honoring Connie with sharing a memory and having lunch. Published in Merced Sun Star on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close