Craig MartinApril 4,1966 - Oct 26,2020Craig Allen Martin,Son of Nadine and Marty MartinBorn Great Falls, Montana USASon of a TSgt from the U.S. Air Force, he was raised most of his life surrounded with his loving family in Central California, he grew up the oldest of three and learned how to be the protective big brother, that quality never left Craig's soul. He was the protector of all he loved, family and friends. There is nothing he wouldn't do for anyone who needed him.He left to join the Navy to serve his country and through that he turned out to be one of the most patriotic men that most of us know. This is also where he found his calling, as a Cb's in the Navy where he learned the trade as a builder, he spent the next thirty four years as a highly respected builder and sought out for his "old school" knowledge and ability to push through and get the job done.He was a loving husband to Penni Martin 55 and a father to three natural born children but was a dad to seven, Brooke Martin 28, Tristan Martin 25, Cody Martin 23, Brandon 36, Chad 36, Tylynn 29 and Logan Kaltsas 4.He was a brother to Eric Martin and Lorraine Andriet, an uncle of four Brittanny Martin, Grace, Cameron and Aysia Andriet.Craig loved to ride his Harley Davidson, be free and he might enjoy a beer or two. He shared that passion with many of his long time friends, he loved his brothers far and wide.As time grew closer to the end of Craig's fifty-four years he spent the last four and a half of those inspired by the love of our youngest little guy, kissing us goodbye every morning before work, being a giant jungle gym mountain to play on every night and going to sleep with all of us here at home.You are already missed by so many.We love you.Survived by:-WifePenni Kaltsas Martin-ChildrenLogan KaltsasBrooke MartinTristan MartinCody MartinBrandon KaltsasChad Kaltsas- LarkTylynn Kaltsas-BrotherEric MartinLorraine AndrietPeter Andriet-UncleBrittanny MartinGrace AndrietCameron AndiretAysia Andriet-Great uncleDeklan Holmes-PaPaAsher KaltsasRyden KaltsasJaxen KaltsasKyler KaltsasClayton LarkHe had a whole lotta love to give.