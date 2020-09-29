1/1
Crystal Guzman
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crystal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crystal Monique Guzman
August 26, 1979 - Sept 12, 2020
Crystal Monique Guzman passed on 09/12/2020 at the age of 41 in the loving arms of her mother Pamela Yates. Crystal gave so much beauty to the world. She was a talented artist, sharing her works with family and friends. She was a dedicated, loving nurse for 12 years. She was an exceptional cook and loved feeding everybody. Above all else, she loved her sons with a passion that only a mother can know. She fought hard for 5 years suffering from Scleroderma. She will be loved and mised by all whose lives she touched with her wonderful loving heart. She was preceded in death by her brother Salvador Guzman the 3rd. She is survived by her loving mother Pamela Yates, her dedicated, loving step dad Walter Yates, her father Salvador Guzman Jr, her wonderful brother Derrick Guzman who always kept us laughing, her loving sons Christopher Meneley and Coevan Varney, and especially her cousin and soulmate Erika Fowler who was a dedicated loving light throughout her illness; as well as, her many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. A private memorial will be held in mid October.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved