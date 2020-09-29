Crystal Monique GuzmanAugust 26, 1979 - Sept 12, 2020Crystal Monique Guzman passed on 09/12/2020 at the age of 41 in the loving arms of her mother Pamela Yates. Crystal gave so much beauty to the world. She was a talented artist, sharing her works with family and friends. She was a dedicated, loving nurse for 12 years. She was an exceptional cook and loved feeding everybody. Above all else, she loved her sons with a passion that only a mother can know. She fought hard for 5 years suffering from Scleroderma. She will be loved and mised by all whose lives she touched with her wonderful loving heart. She was preceded in death by her brother Salvador Guzman the 3rd. She is survived by her loving mother Pamela Yates, her dedicated, loving step dad Walter Yates, her father Salvador Guzman Jr, her wonderful brother Derrick Guzman who always kept us laughing, her loving sons Christopher Meneley and Coevan Varney, and especially her cousin and soulmate Erika Fowler who was a dedicated loving light throughout her illness; as well as, her many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. A private memorial will be held in mid October.