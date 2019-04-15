Curtis Wayne Freeze
February 2, 1939 - April 8, 2019
Curtis passed away peacefully at Anberry in Atwater, on April 8,2019. Curtis was born to Forrest and Elaine Freeze who preceded him in death. He also was preceded by his first wife DeLinda Dias Freeze and his second wife Phyllis Hale Freeze. Also preceded by step-son Robert Hale.
He is survived by his children: Lauri Dye (Mike) of Wyoming, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren of Wyoming and Turlare.
Judith Gomes (Mark) of Atwater, CA, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren of Atwater. Curtis Jeffery Freeze of Merced, CA.
Marty Garcia of Merced, CA as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.
And several step grandchildren & great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his longtime companion, his dog, Mac.
He is also survived by his sisters: Marilyn (Freeze) Rand-Fisher; Carol (Freeze) Whiting (John) and Janet (Freeze) Folk (Ralph) all of Windsor, CA, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Christian Church of the Valley, located at 2212 Cherry Avenue, Merced, CA. To be Officiated by Stanley Hoffman.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 15, 2019