Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Francene Anderson

September 1951 - January 25, 2020

Cynthia Francene Anderson passed into everlasting glory on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. She was 68 years old.

Cindy was born to Allan and Louise Emmert in September 1951 in Merced, California. She graduated from Merced High School in 1969, and later spent her life between Merced and San Luis Obispo. She leaves a legacy behind in each city, remembered for the joy and energy she brought to those around her.

Cindy was a very colorful character, to say the least. She was an outgoing artist who loved the outdoors. Her passion for nature has been passed on through her son's side of the family, while her love for art and creativity has continued through her daughter's side. She will also be remembered for her sense of humor, dancing, ability to yell, and her artistic ability across various mediums, among other things. Before she died, she was excited about beginning the UC Master Gardener program.

A loving mother to two, grandmother to eight, and great-grandmother to one, Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Allan. She is survived by her mother, Louise, her two sisters, Vicky and Jenny, two children, Keefe, and Louisa, eight grandchildren, Richard, Casey, Kaely, Kassidy, Keat, Chloe, Jane, and Elliott, and her great-granddaughter, Alice.

If you wish, donations can be made in Cindy's honor to the St. Joseph Indian School at

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at Calvary Chapel of Merced at 2 PM.

www.cvobituaries.com



Cynthia Francene AndersonSeptember 1951 - January 25, 2020Cynthia Francene Anderson passed into everlasting glory on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. She was 68 years old.Cindy was born to Allan and Louise Emmert in September 1951 in Merced, California. She graduated from Merced High School in 1969, and later spent her life between Merced and San Luis Obispo. She leaves a legacy behind in each city, remembered for the joy and energy she brought to those around her.Cindy was a very colorful character, to say the least. She was an outgoing artist who loved the outdoors. Her passion for nature has been passed on through her son's side of the family, while her love for art and creativity has continued through her daughter's side. She will also be remembered for her sense of humor, dancing, ability to yell, and her artistic ability across various mediums, among other things. Before she died, she was excited about beginning the UC Master Gardener program.A loving mother to two, grandmother to eight, and great-grandmother to one, Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Allan. She is survived by her mother, Louise, her two sisters, Vicky and Jenny, two children, Keefe, and Louisa, eight grandchildren, Richard, Casey, Kaely, Kassidy, Keat, Chloe, Jane, and Elliott, and her great-granddaughter, Alice.If you wish, donations can be made in Cindy's honor to the St. Joseph Indian School at www.sjto.org . This organization supports children of the Lakota (Sioux) tribe, of which she was a descendant.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at Calvary Chapel of Merced at 2 PM. Published in Merced Sun Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close