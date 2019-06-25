Cynthia Jean Machado
January 24, 1985 - June 14, 2019
Sergeant Cynthia J. Machado passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on June 14, 2019 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Cynthia proudly served in the U.S. Army as an MP and did three tours of duty In Iraq and Afghanistan . She joined her Brother in heaven Ronnie. She is survived by her parents Scott and Colleen Machado And Teresa Gonzales; Grandparents Tom And Sue Schoonover, Ed And Judy Connery, and Kathy And Leon Nedberge. Cynthia is greatly loved and will be missed by her siblings Nathan, Melissa, Emily, Michelle, Larry And Danny. She leaves behind Aunts, Uncles and Cousins as well as her girlfriend Rachel and her dog Gizzie. Cynthia was the only person who could leave a room and take the sunshine with her. Graveside services to be held june 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Rd Santa Nella, CA. 95322. Potluck/gathering at 1 pm at the Sierra Portal Mobile Park 2240 Golden Oak Ln. Merced, CA. 95341
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 25, 2019