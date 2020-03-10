Dahlia Serena Velasco
Jun 21, 1966 - Feb 23, 2020
Dahlia Serena Velasco was born in Kings City, California on June 21, 1966 and passed away in Merced on February 23, 2020, at the age of 53.
Dahlia was a homemaker to her family and loved to garden, cook, and spend time with her children and grandchildren, often taking walks and being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Florence Velasco, son Segundo Velasco and daughter, Jovita Dahlia Velasco; She is survived by her six children: Margarita, Jaime, Lynda, Arcelia, Jose, and Florence. She is further survived by her 21 beautiful grandchildren, whom she loved so much.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM at St. Patrick's Church in Merced. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM, also at St. Patrick's Church. Dahlia will be laid to rest at Plainsburg Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 10, 2020