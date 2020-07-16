1/1
Dale Bellini
1944 - 2020
Dale Robert Bellini
SEPT 13, 1944 - JULY 9, 2020
Dale Robert Bellini passed away peacefully at the age of 75 in his home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was one-of-a-kind, a legend in ranching, a bull, a gonna-do-it-my-way kind of man.
Dale was born in Niles, California on September 13, 1944, one of two sons of Arnold and Olive Bellini. Dale attended school in Fremont, California and had a love and appreciation of fast cars, motorcycles, weightlifting and boxing. He graduated high school in 1958, served in the Air Force for 6 years and was honorably discharged in 1971.
Dale married Kathy Azevedo on July 7, 1968. Dale and Kathy made their first home in Niles then made their way to Legrand and eventually settled in Merced. They raised a son (Darren) and a daughter (Kristen). Dale was a well-respected rancher and put his blood, sweat and tears into his craft for 45 years. His love of ranching began in Niles and continued across properties in Merced and Mariposa County. Dale's enthusiasm for horses and cattle had him competing in multiple team pinnings, cow reinings and ropings throughout the years. He also kept busy with such hobbies as welding, working out, viewing boxing matches, attending rodeos and hanging out with friends and family. Over the last few years, he was transitioning out of ranching into his next chapter of farming and exploring the open road.
Dale was an active member of the Elks Lodge community for 29 years in Merced as well as the Cattleman's Association.
He is survived by his brother Arnold (Doreen), son Darren (Marnie), daughter Kristen (Eric) and his ex-wife Kathy of 40 years. He also leaves behind four beautiful grandchildren, Braden, Dominic, Blake and Quinn. He will be missed deeply and in our hearts forever.
"Oh the last goodbye's the hardest one to say, and this is where the cowboy rides away."
– George Strait
A private prayer service will be held in Merced.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
