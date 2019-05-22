Dale Clayton Rose
Dec 20, 1962 - May 15, 2019
Dale Clayton Rose was born to Jimmie and Judy Rose on December 20, 1962 in Madera, California.
He is survived by his parents Jimmie and Judy, siblings; Gabe, Sentika, Betty, and Tannie. He also leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years Becky Ann Rose, his children Dustey, Joshie, Joel, and Coley, his grandchildren Desirea, Jason, Tiara, Hunter, Seth, Amber, Chloe, Brooklyn, Athena, Alexander, Kennadee, and adopted Tucker and Nash. Dale is preceded in death by his sister Deanna and daughter Brittney.
Dale was a very proud Army veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with his family, helping people in recovery, but most of all he loved the Lord and doing his work.
Dale will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Valley Harvest Church, 717 Robertson Blvd., Chowchilla, CA with a committal service following at Chowchilla Cemetery District 23359 Road 14 ½, Chowchilla, CA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 22, 2019