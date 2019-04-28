Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4Th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Memorial service 4:00 PM Sequim Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dana Walcott Minard

July26, 1964 - April 21, 2019

Dana Walcott Minard



Sequim, WA - age 54 died in his sleep early Easter morning, April 21, 2019 from complications of diabetes.Dana was born on July 26, 1964 in Ukiah, CA. He is survived by his wife Kimberly, his daughter Maddy, and father, Chris, of Sequim; sister, Carmen Moseley of Brentwood, TN (Jeff); nieces Brette and Darcy; nephews Chad and Mike. Dana was preceded in death by his mother Barbara and older brother David Machado. Dana grew up, was educated, and worked throughout California and most recently in Sequim, WA. His primary school years were in San Diego, high school and community college in Salinas, and California State University in Fresno. He earned his Master's degree from National University, Fresno. As a state certified special education teacher, he taught in: Monterey County where he was also assistant football coach; Yosemite High School, where he was also Freshman football coach; Madera South High School as defensive coordinator and line coach; and Riverdale High School where he was head football coach. Most recently, at Sequim High School, he taught special education, culinary arts, and coached football. He is still remembered, with gratitude, for organizing two pre-game veteran's appreciation ceremonies in CA and WA. In the course of his life Dana was successful as a movie script writer, a stand up comic, restauranteur, special ed and culinary arts teacher, coach, and, most successfully, a father and husband. Dana was eager to teach youth about community service and compassion. He enjoyed ocean surfing, biking, hiking, fishing, crabbing, cooking for friends and family, and playing pretend with his daughter. His passions were focused on love for his family, friends, and his students.

