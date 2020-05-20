Dana John ThissenJanuary 1, 1955 - May 6, 2020Dana was born and raised in Chowchilla, CA. He farmed with his family and graduated from Chowchilla High School in 1973. Dana went on to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture after that for 30 years. Dana's passion in life was traveling, art, reading and his family. Dana is survived by his wife, Wanda Thissen, his parents Ralph and Norine Thissen, siblings and spouses, Patti and Thomas Rickerd, Kimberly and David Ivans, Debra and Michael Cornez, Matthew and Teresa Thissen, stepdaughter Jami Terrell and spouse Josh Terrell, granddaughters Maggie and Lana Terrell, and an aunt, an uncle, and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services are delayed and a future announcement will go out.