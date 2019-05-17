Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Rosary 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Los Banos Funeral Mass 11:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Los Banos Send Flowers Obituary



Oct 7, 1943 - May 13, 2019

Daniel Paradiso, a Farmer and a longtime resident of Los Banos, California, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Modesto, California. He was 75 years old.

Daniel was born on October 7, 1943 in Los Banos, California. He attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and graduated from Los Banos High School in 1961. He also attended Hartnell JR. College in Salinas, California.

After College, he enlisted in the National Guard and years later moved back to Los Banos where he started farming with his father Dicie.

In 1970, Daniel married the love of his life Carol Cascia. They were blessed with two daughters Danielle and Nicole.

He continued to farm until he retired in 2007. He enjoyed hunting and fishing most out of the state with his buddies. Daniel was a member of Los Banos Sportsmen's, Quail Unlimited and Ducks Unlimited. You could find him having his coffee and enjoying story telling with all the locals at Los Banos Drug store.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic "Dicie" and Helen Paradiso.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Carol Paradiso, daughters, Danielle and Nicole Paradiso, one brother Donald (Yvonne) Paradiso, four grandchildren, Jake Furtado, Gavin Salven, Avery and Alyssa Salven, several nieces, nephews and many family and friends.

A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Los Banos followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

