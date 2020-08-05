1/
Daniel Williams
1956 - 2020
Danny Lee Williams
Dec 14, 1956 - Jul 25, 2020
Daniel "Danny" Lee Williams was born to Josephine Porter on December 14, 1956. He was born and raised in Atwater/Merced, California.
He loved music and created a band where the band members performed throughout Merced County. Danny was a very hard worker and did his best to provide for his family.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother Josephine Porter, and brothers Lawrence Poindexter and Champell Thompson. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Anderson-Williams, his daughter Charpell Williams and son Danny Williams, Jr., his brothers Stanley Huntzing and Funzell Thompson; and his sisters Sonya Thompson-Robertson and Lafayetta White, as well as an abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his grandchildren.
Although God called upon Danny to return home, he will be dearly missed and loved forever.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
