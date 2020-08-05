Danny Lee WilliamsDec 14, 1956 - Jul 25, 2020Daniel "Danny" Lee Williams was born to Josephine Porter on December 14, 1956. He was born and raised in Atwater/Merced, California.He loved music and created a band where the band members performed throughout Merced County. Danny was a very hard worker and did his best to provide for his family.Danny was preceded in death by his mother Josephine Porter, and brothers Lawrence Poindexter and Champell Thompson. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Anderson-Williams, his daughter Charpell Williams and son Danny Williams, Jr., his brothers Stanley Huntzing and Funzell Thompson; and his sisters Sonya Thompson-Robertson and Lafayetta White, as well as an abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his grandchildren.Although God called upon Danny to return home, he will be dearly missed and loved forever.