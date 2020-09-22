1/1
Dannie Roberson
1944 - 2020
Dannie Earl Roberson
May 19, 1944 - Sept 15, 2020
Dan E. Roberson passed from this life into the next early on Tuesday, September 15 at his home in Merced, California. The 76-year-old native of Alma, Michigan, served in the US Navy at Treasure Island, San Francisco, and worked for Pacific Gas and Electric, until he retired in 1994.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Joy Roberson and is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Judy Roberson, daughter Kate Stone and grandson Philip Jeremy Heusler. He served for many years in the congregation of First Baptist Church, Merced.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
