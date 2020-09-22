Dannie Earl RobersonMay 19, 1944 - Sept 15, 2020Dan E. Roberson passed from this life into the next early on Tuesday, September 15 at his home in Merced, California. The 76-year-old native of Alma, Michigan, served in the US Navy at Treasure Island, San Francisco, and worked for Pacific Gas and Electric, until he retired in 1994.He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Joy Roberson and is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Judy Roberson, daughter Kate Stone and grandson Philip Jeremy Heusler. He served for many years in the congregation of First Baptist Church, Merced.