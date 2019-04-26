Danny Perreira
Apr 12, 1940 - Apr 17, 2019
Danny Perreira passed away in his home of 20 years in Sonora, CA with his family by his side on April 17, 2019.
Danny was born in Merced, CA on April 12, 1940 to Joseph Parreira and Alice (Gomes) Parreira. He was raised in rural Livingston on his family's farm, attended Livingston Elementary and Livingston High School.
He resided in Merced Co. for 35 years and worked at the Merced Sun Star as a printer. He later owned and operated his own pawn shop.
Danny enjoyed farming, gardening, rescuing and raising animals. A deep love for the outdoors led to countless days of fishing, hunting, and camping. He was an avid reader and enjoyed reading Western novels. As a retired entrepreneur and skilled craftsman, he purchased and operated a portable lumber mill and built a home in Greeley Hill furnished with his crafted log furniture.
Danny was devoted to his family and shared his love by spending quality time with them; cooking delicious meals and telling stories to the kids.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Perreira of 39 years and his children Lori Perreira, Daniel Scott Perreira, Louis Zimmerman, and Darla Geist, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private commemoration to honor his life.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 26, 2019