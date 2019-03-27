Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Darlene Elizabeth Blair

May 14, 1951 - Mar 13, 2019

Darlene Elizabeth Blair was born on May 14, 1951 in Merced, California to Leonard and Ola Mae Blair. She passed away on March 13, 2019 in Fresno, California.

Darlene grew up in Chowchilla and graduated from Chowchilla Union High School in 1969. She held many different occupations throughout her life, and was always a hard worker and dedicated the best of herself to everything that she did.

Darlene was a faithful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Darlene is preceded in death by her father Leonard Normal Blair.

She is survived by her mother Ola Mae Blair, brothers Leonard Blair, Tommy Blair, Bobby Blair, Jesse Faulkenberry, her two sons, Wayne Blair and Matthew Blair; 8 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter.

Private Services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.

www.cvobituaries.com



